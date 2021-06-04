Dr. Sonia Chauhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chauhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonia Chauhan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sonia Chauhan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They completed their fellowship with WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Chauhan works at
Locations
Sugarland Neopeds Care7616 Branford Pl Ste 150, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (832) 939-9070
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor who took amazing care of me and my babies! She was very helpful and took the time to answer my questions. I would 100% recommend her to anyone!
About Dr. Sonia Chauhan, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Hindi
- 1346331436
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Gandhi Med Coll and Hamidia Hosp
- Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, Neonatology and Pediatrics
Dr. Chauhan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chauhan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chauhan works at
Dr. Chauhan speaks Hindi.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Chauhan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chauhan.
