Overview

Dr. Sonia Benn, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Benn works at Linda Smiley MD, FACOG in Germantown, TN with other offices in Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Breast Cancer and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.