Dr. Sonia Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonia Baker, MD
Overview
Dr. Sonia Baker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Towson, MD.
Dr. Baker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St Josephs Cardiovsclar Assocs7505 Osler Dr Ste 103, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 427-2580
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baker?
Dr. Baker is an exceptional doctor. She has outstanding bed side manner and is extremely knowledgeable about cardiac conditions. She took time with me, answered my questions and was personable- a quality so many doctors lack in. I would highly recommend her to anyone needing an excellent cardiologist.
About Dr. Sonia Baker, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1780728170
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker works at
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.