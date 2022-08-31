Dr. Sonia Bajaj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bajaj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonia Bajaj, MD
Overview
Dr. Sonia Bajaj, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Crowley, TX. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Glen Rose Medical Center and Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.
Locations
Huguley Medical Associates Rheumatology795 FM 1187 E Ste A, Crowley, TX 76036 Directions (817) 293-9631
Hospital Affiliations
- Glen Rose Medical Center
- Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Bajaj for seven years and she has helped me with my Rheumatoid Arthritis. I am completely and extremely happy with her.
About Dr. Sonia Bajaj, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Hindi and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Alabama Medical Center Program
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bajaj has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bajaj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bajaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bajaj has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bajaj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bajaj speaks Hindi and Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Bajaj. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bajaj.
