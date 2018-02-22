See All Plastic Surgeons in Memphis, TN
Dr. Sonia Alvarez, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sonia Alvarez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.

Dr. Alvarez works at Le Bonheur Outpatient Center in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Le Bonheur Outpatient Center
    51 N Dunlap St, Memphis, TN 38105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 287-7337

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Methodist University Hospital

Wound Repair
Gynecomastia
Breast Reconstruction
Wound Repair
Gynecomastia
Breast Reconstruction

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 22, 2018
    I cannot say enough wonderful things about Dr. Alvarez and her staff. From initial consult visits to post op appointments she went above and beyond to answer all questions and make me feel comfortable. I would recommend Dr. Alvarez over and over!
    Germantown, TN — Feb 22, 2018
    About Dr. Sonia Alvarez, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1952543084
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
