Dr. Sonia Alvarez, MD
Overview
Dr. Sonia Alvarez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their residency with Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
Dr. Alvarez works at
Locations
Wellmed At El Paso5160 El Paso Dr, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 774-2550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I like Dr. Alvarez! She takes the time needed to answer your questions and to find a resolve for your problem!
About Dr. Sonia Alvarez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1538114285
Education & Certifications
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alvarez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvarez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvarez works at
Dr. Alvarez speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarez. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez.
