Dr. Sonia Adams, MD
Dr. Sonia Adams, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brighton, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
SMG Women's Health at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center736 Cambridge St Dept CMP2, Brighton, MA 02135 Directions (617) 272-2490
SMG at Hawthorn531 FAUNCE CORNER RD, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 445-9086
SMG Methuen OB/GYN60 East St # 2200, Methuen, MA 01844 Directions (978) 289-9853
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Adams has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.
