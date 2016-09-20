Dr. Soni Srivastav, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srivastav is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Soni Srivastav, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Soni Srivastav, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mechanicsburg, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from TRIBHUVAN UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.
Dr. Srivastav works at
Locations
Pinnaclehealth Endocrinology Associates2005 Technology Pkwy Ste 440, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Directions (717) 791-2540
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Srivastav has a calm, compassionate temperament making it easy for a patient to relax. She is both knowledgable and practical in her methods.
About Dr. Soni Srivastav, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1114178308
Education & Certifications
- TRIBHUVAN UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Srivastav has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Srivastav accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Srivastav has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Srivastav works at
Dr. Srivastav has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Srivastav on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Srivastav. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Srivastav.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Srivastav, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Srivastav appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.