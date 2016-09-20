Overview

Dr. Soni Srivastav, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mechanicsburg, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from TRIBHUVAN UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Srivastav works at Pinnacle Health END Assocs in Mechanicsburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.