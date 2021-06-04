Dr. Song Mao, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Song Mao, DDS
Overview
Dr. Song Mao, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Palm Bay, FL.
Dr. Mao works at
Locations
-
1
Babcock5201 Babcock St NE Ste 4, Palm Bay, FL 32905 Directions (321) 399-7606
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DentaQuest
- DenteMax
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- One Call Care Management
- Principal Financial Group
- Solstice
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mao?
Dr. Mao and staff left me with the best impression. Dr. Mao explained very well the procedure recommended and offer me the best option. The staff was very nice and made me feel relaxed. I think Dr Mao is an excellent professional. I am sure that my visit to Dr. Mao at Christie Dental-Babcock was a good decision.
About Dr. Song Mao, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1538549001
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mao has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mao using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mao works at
173 patients have reviewed Dr. Mao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.