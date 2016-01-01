Dr. Song-Gui Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Song-Gui Yang, MD
Overview
Dr. Song-Gui Yang, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Hunan Med Coll and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Yang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Subspecialty Clinic4720 S I 10 Service Rd W Ste 401, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 988-6253
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yang?
About Dr. Song-Gui Yang, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1598762775
Education & Certifications
- Hunan Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang works at
Dr. Yang has seen patients for Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Atrial Septal Defect and Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.