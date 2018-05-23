Dr. Sondralyn Fackler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fackler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sondralyn Fackler, MD
Overview
Dr. Sondralyn Fackler, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED.

Locations
Sondralyn Fackler MD125 Plantation Centre Dr S Ste 600B, Macon, GA 31210 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fackler has been caring for me for over 10 years. I had been on a page and a half of meds that did not work for me and had struggled for over 15 years before seeing her. On the first visit she prescribed meds that worked for me. She has also seen me thru crisis time in our families life. Kind, compassionate, caring and great doctor. She gave me my life back. Love her and her staff! Highly recommend.
About Dr. Sondralyn Fackler, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1881814820
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fackler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fackler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fackler speaks French and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Fackler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fackler.
