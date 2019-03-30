Dr. Sondra Heiligman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heiligman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sondra Heiligman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sondra Heiligman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pikesville, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
Sondra D K Heiligman MD LLC7211 Park Heights Ave Ste 6, Pikesville, MD 21208 Directions (410) 318-8550
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I used Dr. Heiligman for my older son who is now in his 30s. Then, I had another son 17 years ago who has seen her since he was born. She may not be available right away; but when you speak to Dr. Heiligman, you always get her full attention as well as her expertise knowledge on any topic related to pediatrics. Her unexpected sense of humor makes even the worst situations more tolerable. I would highly recommend her.
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1497802482
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Heiligman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heiligman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heiligman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heiligman speaks Hebrew.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Heiligman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heiligman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heiligman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heiligman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.