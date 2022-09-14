See All Dermatologists in Ann Arbor, MI
Dr. Sonam Rama, DO

Dermatology
5 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sonam Rama, DO is a Dermatologist in Ann Arbor, MI. They graduated from Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.

Dr. Rama works at Forefront Dermatology - Ann Arbor in Ann Arbor, MI with other offices in Plymouth, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Forefront Dermatology - Ann Arbor
    706 W Huron St, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 200-5730
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Forefront Dermatology - Plymouth
    990 W Ann Arbor Trl Ste 205, Plymouth, MI 48170 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 228-4670

  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Mole Evaluation
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Mole Evaluation

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  Boil
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  Impetigo
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  Lipomas
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  Shingles
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Sep 14, 2022
    Dr. Rama is pleasant, professional, and has an amazing personality and truly cares about her patients. Her staff is caring and professional.
    Pearl K. — Sep 14, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Sonam Rama, DO
    About Dr. Sonam Rama, DO

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1174915532
    • Beaumont Hospital
    • Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Dermatology
