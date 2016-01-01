Dr. Sonam Kundeling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kundeling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonam Kundeling, MD
Overview
Dr. Sonam Kundeling, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALLAHABAD / M.L.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.
Locations
Fresenius Medical Care Ne Albuquerque Dialysis11296 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112 Directions (505) 298-5557
Renal Medicine Associates Limited Rehabilitation Medicine Associates3821 MASTHEAD ST NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 998-7400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sonam Kundeling, MD
- Nephrology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ny Hosp Med Ctr Of Queens
- Cath Med Ctr Of Brooklyn & Queens
- Sardarjung Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF ALLAHABAD / M.L.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kundeling has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kundeling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kundeling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kundeling has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kundeling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kundeling speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kundeling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kundeling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kundeling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kundeling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.