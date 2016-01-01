Overview

Dr. Sonam Kundeling, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALLAHABAD / M.L.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Kundeling works at Champaign Dental Group in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.