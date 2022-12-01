Dr. Sonalika Khachikian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khachikian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonalika Khachikian, MD
Overview
Dr. Sonalika Khachikian, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rapid City, SD.
Dr. Khachikian works at
Locations
Monument Health Rapid City Clinic640 Flormann St, Rapid City, SD 57701 Directions (605) 755-3300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. K to anyone. She is so professional in her approach yet down to home. She understands.
About Dr. Sonalika Khachikian, MD
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Khachikian works at
Dr. Khachikian has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khachikian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Khachikian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khachikian.
