Dr. Sonali Pandya, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Sonali Pandya, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Needham, MA. 

Dr. Pandya works at Complete Pain Care LLC, Framingham, MA in Needham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-needham Campus
    148 Chestnut St, Needham, MA 02492 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 453-3800
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 07, 2020
    I agree with all of the prior reviews. Dr. Pandya is one of the best surgeons in practice today. She makes you feel like family with her kindness. You can see how much she cares about each and every one of her patients. Besides that she is excellent in the operating room. I had 2 surgeries performed by Dr. Pandya and every time I go for a checkup or test I am asked who performed my surgery because they are amazed at the wonderful outcome. My heart dropped when Dr. Pandya called to tell me she was leaving the Breast Health Center at Women & Infants. However, I wish her the best of luck in her new position knowing she will be a blessing to her new patients. Debra Brady-Duprey in Pawtucket, RI August 06, 2020
    Debra Brady-Duprey — Aug 07, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Sonali Pandya, MD
    About Dr. Sonali Pandya, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1174773816
    Education & Certifications

    • General Surgery
