Dr. Sonali Majmudar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Majmudar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonali Majmudar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sonali Majmudar, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They graduated from Med College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Dr. Majmudar works at
Locations
-
1
Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology Solutions1585 Barrington Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 781-3002Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Sonali P. Majmudar600 S Randall Rd Ste 230, Algonquin, IL 60102 Directions (847) 781-3002
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Majmudar?
Dr. Majmudar is compassionate, a clinical expert, and cares about her patients. I am complex patient and also a medical professional. She uses her knowledge, experience, and understanding to manage complex cases and think outside of the box. Dr. Majmudar is an asset to her profession.
About Dr. Sonali Majmudar, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English, Gujarati
- 1528164118
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presbyterian St Luke'S Med Center Chicago Il
- McGaw Med Center
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Med College of Wisconsin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Majmudar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Majmudar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Majmudar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Majmudar works at
Dr. Majmudar has seen patients for Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Majmudar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Majmudar speaks Gujarati.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Majmudar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Majmudar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Majmudar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Majmudar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.