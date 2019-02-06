See All Pediatric Dermatologists in Houston, TX
Pediatric Dermatology
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Sonali Hanson, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Hanson works at Dermatology & Laser Surgery Center in Houston, TX with other offices in Katy, TX.

Locations

    Clear Dermatology Professional Limited Liability Company
    17756 Katy Fwy Ste G1, Houston, TX 77094
    Nigro Dermatology Group PA
    7737 Southwest Fwy Ste 350, Houston, TX 77074
    West Ave Pharmacy
    2800 Kirby Dr Ste A200, Houston, TX 77098
    Texas Dermatology Specialists Pllc
    21800 Katy Fwy Ste 200, Katy, TX 77449

Melanoma Screening
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Dry Skin
Melanoma Screening
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Dry Skin

Melanoma Screening
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Dry Skin
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Boil
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excessive Sweating
Excision of Skin Lesion
Hair Loss
Hives
Impetigo
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Rash
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Skin Discoloration
Tinea Versicolor
Warts
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    3.5
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    Feb 06, 2019
    Dr. Hanson was very thorough & took the time to explain what was going on with my son. I would definitely recommend her to other parents.
    Jen in Katy, TX — Feb 06, 2019
    Pediatric Dermatology
    27 years of experience
    English, Hindi
    1518932755
    BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
