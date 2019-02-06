Dr. Hanson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sonali Hanson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sonali Hanson, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Hanson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Clear Dermatology Professional Limited Liability Company17756 Katy Fwy Ste G1, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (832) 772-3330
-
2
Nigro Dermatology Group PA7737 Southwest Fwy Ste 350, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 981-4444
-
3
West Ave Pharmacy2800 Kirby Dr Ste A200, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 333-1770
-
4
Texas Dermatology Specialists Pllc21800 Katy Fwy Ste 200, Katy, TX 77449 Directions (713) 771-1100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hanson?
Dr. Hanson was very thorough & took the time to explain what was going on with my son. I would definitely recommend her to other parents.
About Dr. Sonali Hanson, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1518932755
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanson works at
Dr. Hanson speaks Hindi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.