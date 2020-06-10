Dr. Shroff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sonalee Shroff, MD
Overview
Dr. Sonalee Shroff, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Locations
-
1
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Orlando Orange 3812501 N Orange Ave Ste 381, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 898-5452
-
2
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Winter Park2100 Glenwood Dr Ste 102, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 898-5452
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shroff is a wonderful and great person. She takes her time explaining and going over what will be done. I will definitely recommend her to everyone that needs a breast doctor specialist.
About Dr. Sonalee Shroff, MD
- Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1073571964
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Of Cleveland
- University of Florida
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shroff accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shroff has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shroff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Shroff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shroff.
