Dr. Sonalee Kulkarni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sonalee Kulkarni, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Locations
Inova Medical Group - Neurology I8081 Innovation Park Dr Ste 900, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 845-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My neurologist, Dr. Stuart Stark set me up an appointment with Dr. Kulkarni on 10/20/2014 for an eye test. Her evaluation concluded that I had a disease called, "Horner's Sundrome, where the eye doesn't react contracting in daylight, nor dilating in the darker times of the day This injury is permanent. Dr. Kullarni is a highly qualified neurologist, who specializing eye issues with her patients. I highly recommend her to anyone having needs that fall within her expertise, Thomas G. Buckingham
About Dr. Sonalee Kulkarni, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Marathi
- 1730297938
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine
- The University of Chicago
- North Shore University Hospital
- Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College
- Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kulkarni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kulkarni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kulkarni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kulkarni has seen patients for Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kulkarni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kulkarni speaks Hindi and Marathi.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kulkarni. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kulkarni.
