Overview

Dr. Sonalee Kulkarni, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Kulkarni works at Inova Medical Group - Neurology I in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.