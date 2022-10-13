Dr. Sonalee Kapoor, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonalee Kapoor, DMD
Overview
Dr. Sonalee Kapoor, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Dentistry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine - D.M.D. and is affiliated with Montefiore Wakefield Campus.
Dr. Kapoor works at
Locations
-
1
Tots To Teens & In-Bee-Tween Dental702 N Beers St Ste 3, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 769-3480Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 6:00pmSaturday8:30am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Wakefield Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Lincoln
- Medicaid
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kapoor?
All the stuff are very nice and cooperative, love the place generally ??
About Dr. Sonalee Kapoor, DMD
- Dentistry
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1194852772
Education & Certifications
- General Practice - Jersey Shore Medical Center|Jersey Shore Medical Center
- Tufts University School of Dental Medicine - D.M.D.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kapoor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kapoor accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kapoor using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kapoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapoor works at
Dr. Kapoor speaks Hindi and Spanish.
196 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapoor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapoor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.