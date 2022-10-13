Overview

Dr. Sonalee Kapoor, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Dentistry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine - D.M.D. and is affiliated with Montefiore Wakefield Campus.



Dr. Kapoor works at Tots To Teens & In-Bee-Tween Dental in Holmdel, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.