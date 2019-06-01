Dr. Sinha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sonal Sinha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sonal Sinha, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 341 Cline Ave Ste 1, Mansfield, OH 44907 Directions (419) 564-4667
-
2
Lutheran Social Services799 S Main St, Lima, OH 45804 Directions (419) 228-4673
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sinha?
Finally a doctor who listens to me and really explains things and uses a team based approach and goes at my comfort level. He also is far more advanced than others in his field as he uses a a blood test that can help find the right medication for you based on your genetics. I also did the TMS therapy which is a breakthrough treatment for depression/anxiety and even helped my pain. He has given me my old self back which was something I did not think was possible.
About Dr. Sonal Sinha, MD
- Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1336495258
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sinha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sinha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sinha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sinha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.