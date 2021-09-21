See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Plainfield, IL
Dr. Sonal Shah-Rhodes, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sonal Shah-Rhodes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Shah-Rhodes works at Duly Health and Care in Plainfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dupage Medical Group- Martin Centre Im
    24020 W Riverwalk Ct Ste 102, Plainfield, IL 60544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 416-1375

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Diarrhea
Treatment frequency



Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Diarrhea
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 21, 2021
    Dr. Shah-Rhodes is an excellent doctor, she spends time with her patients and explains things well. I have only had great experiences. No issues with insurance or waiting times.
    June — Sep 21, 2021
    About Dr. Sonal Shah-Rhodes, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati
    • 1265400972
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sonal Shah-Rhodes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah-Rhodes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shah-Rhodes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah-Rhodes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shah-Rhodes works at Duly Health and Care in Plainfield, IL. View the full address on Dr. Shah-Rhodes’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah-Rhodes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah-Rhodes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah-Rhodes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah-Rhodes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

