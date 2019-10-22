Dr. Sonal Shah, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonal Shah, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sonal Shah, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Manalapan, NJ. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Union Hill Pediatrics85 Bridge Plaza Dr, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Directions (732) 639-0608
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Dr Shah is amazing! Very patient, friendly, and knowledgeable
- Pediatrics
- English
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
