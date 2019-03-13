Dr. Sonal Pathak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pathak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonal Pathak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sonal Pathak, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in North Bergen, NJ.
Dr. Pathak works at
Locations
Palisades Medical Associates6045 Kennedy Blvd Ste B, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 453-0322
Medical Group - Multi-Specialty7650 River Rd Ste 300, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 854-8806Thursday9:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Palisades Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pathan is very good and very professional, I love her and the staff is very nice and friendly.
About Dr. Sonal Pathak, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Hindi
- 1801020524
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pathak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pathak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pathak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pathak has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Abnormal Thyroid and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pathak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pathak speaks Hindi.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pathak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pathak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pathak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pathak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.