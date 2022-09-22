Dr. Sonal Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonal Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sonal Patel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood.
Locations
North Tampa14014 N 46th St Ste B, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 782-3727Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Florida Medical Clinic3000 Medical Park Dr Ste 150, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 977-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Recent severe episode of vertigo was reason to take an Uber to first visit with Dr. Patel. I was shocked that from South Tampa it was 48$ one way( same going home) Meeting her made it worthwhile. She is delightful and so knowledgeable. She was able find my other tests etc on her laptop. She is so thorough and her communication skills are awesome. She, in my opinion, is a doctor who cares deeply for profession and her patients.
About Dr. Sonal Patel, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1699936625
Education & Certifications
- Scott & White Hosp/TX A&M University
- Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- University of Miami
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
