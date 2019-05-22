See All Allergists & Immunologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Sonal Patel, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sonal Patel, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Adventist Health White Memorial and Huntington Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at White Memorial Community Health Center in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA and Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    White Memorial Community Health Center
    1828 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 5000, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 987-1200
  2. 2
    Pasadena Office
    301 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 401, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 793-6680
    Monday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 12:30pm
  3. 3
    Universal Primary Care
    801 S Chevy Chase Dr Ste 200, Glendale, CA 91205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 637-7980
  4. 4
    White Memorial Pediatric Medical Group
    1700 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 3000, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 307-8597
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • Adventist Health White Memorial
  • Huntington Hospital

Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing
Drug Allergy Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing
Drug Allergy Testing

Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 22, 2019
    Dr. Patel is very caring and concerning, listens and follows up on diagnosis and treatments with clear and concise treatment plan. Would like to express my sincere appreciation for the promptness and professional care given to my son. Our experience at this facility is one of the best we have ever encountered.
    — May 22, 2019
    About Dr. Sonal Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346376894
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ucla Mc
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sonal Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

