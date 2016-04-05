See All Psychiatrists in Crystal River, FL
Dr. Sonal Parikh, MD

Adult Psychiatry
4 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sonal Parikh, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Crystal River, FL. They completed their residency with Fairlawn Center

Dr. Parikh works at Citrus Neuroscience Institute in Crystal River, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sonal Parikh M.D
    5596 W Norvell Bryant Hwy, Crystal River, FL 34429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 795-6999

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Memory Evaluation
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sonal Parikh, MD

    Specialties
    • Adult Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1356332233
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Fairlawn Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sonal Parikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parikh works at Citrus Neuroscience Institute in Crystal River, FL. View the full address on Dr. Parikh’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

