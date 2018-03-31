Overview

Dr. Sonal Pandya, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They graduated from Bombay University and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Pandya works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Localized Fat Deposits and Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.