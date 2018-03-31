Dr. Sonal Pandya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonal Pandya, MD
Overview
Dr. Sonal Pandya, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They graduated from Bombay University and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Pandya works at
Locations
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Burlington41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (309) 846-6143
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr Pandya as a surgeon . She did breast reduction surgery for me at age 71 and I am extremely happy with the results. She is very skilled and caring. All the aches and pains in my back disappeared after the surgery and the overall appearance exceeded my expectations!
About Dr. Sonal Pandya, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1023059631
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clinic, Plastic Surgery Lahey Clinic, General Surgery
- bombay university India
- Bombay University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pandya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pandya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pandya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pandya has seen patients for Localized Fat Deposits and Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pandya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandya.
