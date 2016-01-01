Overview

Dr. Sonal Mehta, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Mehta works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.