Overview

Dr. Sonal Kumar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Harvard School Of Public Health|Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Kumar works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Hepatitis, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Cirrhosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.