Dr. Sonal Khattri, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sonal Khattri, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya University.
Pomerado Outpatient Pavilion15611 Pomerado Rd, Poway, CA 92064 Directions (858) 675-3170
Dr. Khattri is a fantastic doctor. She is caring and compassionate towards my child and very responsive. She was able to accurately diagnose my child with Kawasaki Disease, a rare disease where children can suffer long-lasting heart consequences if not diagnosed and treated in the first 10 days. Dr. Khattri was quick to respond, diagnose, and supported me step by step by providing a throughout treatment plan. She referred me with the KD specialists and discussed with them everything before arriving to the appointment. My child did not suffer long-lasting heart consequences thanks to her early intervention, expertise, and throughout examination. I can strongly recommend Dr. Khattri.
- Pediatrics
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1013997303
- Saint John Hospital and Medical Center
- Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya University
- Pediatrics
Dr. Khattri speaks Hindi.
