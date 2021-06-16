See All Pediatricians in Poway, CA
Dr. Sonal Khattri, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sonal Khattri, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya University.

Dr. Khattri works at Arch Health Medical Group in Poway, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pomerado Outpatient Pavilion
    15611 Pomerado Rd, Poway, CA 92064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 675-3170

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Jun 16, 2021
Dr. Khattri is a fantastic doctor. She is caring and compassionate towards my child and very responsive. She was able to accurately diagnose my child with Kawasaki Disease, a rare disease where children can suffer long-lasting heart consequences if not diagnosed and treated in the first 10 days. Dr. Khattri was quick to respond, diagnose, and supported me step by step by providing a throughout treatment plan. She referred me with the KD specialists and discussed with them everything before arriving to the appointment. My child did not suffer long-lasting heart consequences thanks to her early intervention, expertise, and throughout examination. I can strongly recommend Dr. Khattri.
Erika — Jun 16, 2021
Photo: Dr. Sonal Khattri, MD
About Dr. Sonal Khattri, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 22 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hindi
NPI Number
  • 1013997303
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Saint John Hospital and Medical Center
Medical Education
  • Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya University
Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sonal Khattri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khattri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Khattri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Khattri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Khattri works at Arch Health Medical Group in Poway, CA. View the full address on Dr. Khattri’s profile.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Khattri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khattri.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khattri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khattri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

