Dr. Sonal Jani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sonal Jani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Mount Sinai Doctors - Stuyvesant Town518 E 20th St, New York, NY 10009 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
How was your appointment with Dr. Jani?
I was very impressed with her compassion while a patient at Mt Sinai/Beth Israel. I knew immediately I was in good hands and confident that she would help and encourage me to get through my illness. She explained everything and made sure I understood my situation. She held my hand to reassure me I would be fine. I would without a doubt recommend her to anyone in need of a cardiologist and a wonderful Doctor.
About Dr. Sonal Jani, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1386759116
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Jani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jani using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Jani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jani.
