Dr. Sonal Goswami, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Overview

Dr. Sonal Goswami, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Tn School Med

Dr. Goswami works at Blissed Psychiatry LLC in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Blissed Psychiatry LLC
    4320 Deerwood Lake Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32216

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Major Depressive Disorder
Adjustment Disorder
Adjustment Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 20, 2020
    Oct 20, 2020
I currently see Dr. Goswami through the Doctor on Demand app (as that app is preferred in my insurance network). She is wonderful. Polite, professional, kind, caring, and straightforward. She takes her time and focuses on treating the entire person. She is not one of those doctors who throws pills at you and that is it. She prescribes medication as needed and really encourages therapy, self-care, and overall wellness. Also, thanks to her, I discovered I have hypothyroidism because she had me get labs done when I told her my depression was persisting despite meds/therapy. If she hadn't done so, I never would have thought to get checked. I wish more doctors were this thorough and caring! Highly recommend her!
    Ashley — Oct 20, 2020
    About Dr. Sonal Goswami, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1275648255
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Tn School Med
    Fellowship

