Dr. Sonal Goswami, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sonal Goswami, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Tn School Med
Dr. Goswami works at
Locations
Blissed Psychiatry LLC4320 Deerwood Lake Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 513-8747
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I currently see Dr. Goswami through the Doctor on Demand app (as that app is preferred in my insurance network). She is wonderful. Polite, professional, kind, caring, and straightforward. She takes her time and focuses on treating the entire person. She is not one of those doctors who throws pills at you and that is it. She prescribes medication as needed and really encourages therapy, self-care, and overall wellness. Also, thanks to her, I discovered I have hypothyroidism because she had me get labs done when I told her my depression was persisting despite meds/therapy. If she hadn't done so, I never would have thought to get checked. I wish more doctors were this thorough and caring! Highly recommend her!
About Dr. Sonal Goswami, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1275648255
Education & Certifications
- University Tn School Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goswami works at
Dr. Goswami speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
