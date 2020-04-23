Dr. Sonal Chaudhry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudhry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonal Chaudhry, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Nyu Center for Women's Health207 E 84th St, New York, NY 10028 Directions (646) 754-2100
Nyu Langone Health - Center for Sports Health171 Delancey St Fl 2, New York, NY 10002 Directions (929) 455-2600
Miller Performing Arts Medicine P.c.355 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019 Directions (646) 754-2100
Nyu Langone Preston Robert Tisch Center for Men's Health555 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022 Directions (646) 754-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Chaudhry is kind and compassionate, and takes the time to listen. She is also extremely knowledgeable and competent. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Sonal Chaudhry, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1992875355
Education & Certifications
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS
