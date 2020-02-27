Overview

Dr. Sonal Bhatia, MB BS is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Bhatia works at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in Charleston, SC with other offices in North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.