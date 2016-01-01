Overview

Dr. Sonak Daulat, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Daulat works at All Allergy Asthma & Immunology Clinic PA in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.