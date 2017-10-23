Overview

Dr. Sona Sharma, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Lady Hardinge Medical College, University Of Delhi and is affiliated with Cincinnati Childrens Hospital Medical Center - Burnet Campus, UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Sharma works at Duke Eye Center South Durham in Durham, NC with other offices in Cincinnati, OH and West Chester, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Thyroid Goiter and Adrenal Gland Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.