Dr. Sona Mehra, MD

Pediatrics
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sona Mehra, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They completed their residency with NYU Langone Medical Center

Dr. Mehra works at Children's Medical Group in Greenwich, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Obgyn Professional Associates PC
    42 Sherwood PL, Greenwich, CT 06830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 661-2440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Boston Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Fever
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Fever

Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Fever
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
Asthma
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bronchitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Child and Adolescent Development
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Headache
Hyperlipidemia
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nausea
Newborn and Well-Child Care
Newborn Jaundice
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Pediatric Diseases
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Rash
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Strep Throat
Swimmer's Ear
Swine Flu
Tonsillitis
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Warts
Well Baby Care
Well New Born Care
Wheezing
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Jul 20, 2022
    Dr. Mehra is an exceptional pediatrician. She has a wonderful bedside manner as she is incredibly compassionate and patient with children and parents. She is a brilliant physician whose guidance and recommendations we always value. I am so grateful that my child's health and well-being are in her trusted hands. We are so grateful for her expertise and care. I highly recommend her.
    About Dr. Sona Mehra, MD

    Specialties
    Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1982691572
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    NYU Langone Medical Center
    Internship
    Wva U Chldns Hosp
    Board Certifications
    Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sona Mehra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mehra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mehra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mehra works at Children's Medical Group in Greenwich, CT. View the full address on Dr. Mehra’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

