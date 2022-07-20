Dr. Sona Mehra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sona Mehra, MD
Overview
Dr. Sona Mehra, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They completed their residency with NYU Langone Medical Center
Locations
Obgyn Professional Associates PC42 Sherwood PL, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 661-2440
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mehra is an exceptional pediatrician. She has a wonderful bedside manner as she is incredibly compassionate and patient with children and parents. She is a brilliant physician whose guidance and recommendations we always value. I am so grateful that my child's health and well-being are in her trusted hands. We are so grateful for her expertise and care. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Sona Mehra, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1982691572
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Wva U Chldns Hosp
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.