Dr. Sona Kashyap, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sona Kashyap, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Kashyap works at
Locations
Charlotte Medical Clinic10650 Park Rd Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 355-5100
Atrium Health4525 Cameron Valley Pkwy Ste 500, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 468-8876
Cpn Inc Dba Atrium Health Levine Children's1001 Blythe Blvd Ste 500, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 355-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sona Kashyap, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kashyap has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kashyap accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kashyap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kashyap works at
Dr. Kashyap has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Osteoporosis and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kashyap on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kashyap. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kashyap.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kashyap, there are benefits to both methods.