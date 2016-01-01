Dr. Sona Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sona Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sona Patel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Reshma Shah, MD | Wellstar Endocrinology3747 Roswell Rd Ste 202, Marietta, GA 30062 Directions (678) 403-4300
WellStar Medical Group Pulmonary Medicine3939 Roswell Rd Ste 110, Marietta, GA 30062 Directions (678) 403-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sona Patel, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.