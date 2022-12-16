Overview

Dr. Son Nguyen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Salem, VA. They graduated from Saint George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at LewisGale Physicians Internal and Academic Medicine - Apperson Dr. in Salem, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.