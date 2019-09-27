See All Plastic Surgeons in Arlington, TX
Dr. Son Nguyen, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Son Nguyen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.

Dr. Nguyen works at Arlington Plastic Surgery in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores and Excision of Breast Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Arlington Plastic Surgery PA
    400 W Arbrook Blvd Ste 331, Arlington, TX 76014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 468-7000

  • Medical City Arlington

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Excision of Breast Tumor
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Bedsores
Excision of Breast Tumor
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage

Bedsores
Excision of Breast Tumor
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Breast Cancer
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gynecomastia
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Port Placements or Replacements
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Grafts
Wound Repair
Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Appendicitis
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Biopsy of Breast
Breast Atrophy
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Lift Surgery
Bunion Surgery
Burn Injuries
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Congenital Anomalies of Breast
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Empyema
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Eyelid Surgery
Gallstones
Gastrectomy
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Gynecomastia Repair
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Labiaplasty
Lipomas
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Lumpectomy
Lung Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nipple Reconstruction
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Cancer
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Third-Degree Burns
Umbilical Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1629273271
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    • Plastic Surgery
    Dr. Son Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen works at Arlington Plastic Surgery in Arlington, TX. View the full address on Dr. Nguyen’s profile.

    Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Bedsores and Excision of Breast Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

