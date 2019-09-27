Dr. Son Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Son Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. Son Nguyen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
-
1
Arlington Plastic Surgery PA400 W Arbrook Blvd Ste 331, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 468-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
Dr. NGUYEN took excellent care of me during surgery and afterwards. I think he is awesome and kind hearted. Very grateful for the wonderful work he did for me.
About Dr. Son Nguyen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1629273271
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Bedsores and Excision of Breast Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.