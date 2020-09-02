Dr. Son Duong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Son Duong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Son Duong, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center and Placentia-Linda Hospital.
Locations
Orange County Vascular & Endovascular Surgery Center11190 Warner Ave Ste 408, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 430-1414
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Placentia-Linda Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affiliated Doctors of Orange County (ADOC)
- Anthem Blue Cross
- ARTA Health Network
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Greater Newport Physicians
- Health Net
- HealthCare Partners
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My mom is a diebetic patient of Dr. Duong. As a diabetic patient she had leg pain, cramps, tingling and ulcers in her feet. Dr. Duong was very attentive took the time to listen to us and asked her questions. He did a thorough checking on both her feet and had the staff do test in the office. He explained the procedure in detail and showed her the cause and what option would be best for her. Not only is the provider amazing but he comes with great staff. They took care of the insurance and called us the day before the procedure to give instructions literally going on and beyond just to make sure my mother was taken care of and felt more at comfortable. After a few days my mom is feeling much better and had her diabetes under control. Thank you Dr. Duong and Tina for taking care of my mom like family. Janet. P
About Dr. Son Duong, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Japanese, Korean, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1982880928
Education & Certifications
- Arizona Hlth Sciences Ctr
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- USC/USC-LAC Med Ctr
- Temple University School of Medicine
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Duong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duong accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duong has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Duong speaks Japanese, Korean, Spanish and Vietnamese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Duong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duong.
