Dr. Son Do, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Son Do, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
DHAT Plano, 1600 Coit Rd Ste 300, Plano, TX 75075, (972) 985-2300
DHAT Plano - Midway, 3108 Midway Rd Ste 104, Plano, TX 75093, (972) 398-0393
Preston Crossing Endoscopy Center, 3500 Preston Rd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093, (972) 985-2300
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Very Good, Dr Do and team was very Professional and explained everything before the procedure
36 years of experience
English, Vietnamese
University Ariz Health Scis Center
Dwight Eisenhower Va Hospital
University Kans Med Center
University of Kansas / School of Medicine
Internal Medicine
Dr. Do speaks Vietnamese.
