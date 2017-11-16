Overview

Dr. Son Dang, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Massillon, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from DOMINICAN WORLD UNIVERSITY (UMD) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.