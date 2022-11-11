Overview

Dr. Somprak Boonpongmanee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Siriraj Hospital Faculty Of Medicine, Mahidol University and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Boonpongmanee works at Tri-Cities Digestive Health Center in Kennewick, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Diarrhea and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.