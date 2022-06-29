Dr. Khousakoun has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Somphanh Khousakoun, DO
Overview
Dr. Somphanh Khousakoun, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Khousakoun works at
Locations
Baycare Medical Group Inc430 Morton Plant St Ste 402, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 461-8635
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
If you will be a new patient be prepared for a thorough evaluation with no time constraints. Dr. Khousakoun’s patient & calm manner made a difficult appointment easier. I left his office with a plan of action, paperwork needed for tests & a follow up appointment. All staff excellent. Warning: Parking garage was a nightmare??.
About Dr. Somphanh Khousakoun, DO
- Neurology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1205279759
Education & Certifications
- NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Dr. Khousakoun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Khousakoun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Khousakoun has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more.
