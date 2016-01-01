Dr. Pio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sommer Pio, MD
Overview
Dr. Sommer Pio, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Pio works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dept of Radiology132 S 10th St Ste 1087, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pio?
About Dr. Sommer Pio, MD
- Neuroradiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1225250384
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Christiana Care Health System
- Jacobi Medical center
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pio works at
Dr. Pio has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.