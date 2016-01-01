Dr. Sommer Knittig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knittig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sommer Knittig, MD
Overview
Dr. Sommer Knittig, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chesapeake, VA.
Dr. Knittig works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Chesapeake Regional Primary Care Greenbrier908 Eden Way N Ste 101, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 312-6267
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Knittig?
About Dr. Sommer Knittig, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1346293099
Education & Certifications
- Med Usc
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knittig accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knittig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knittig works at
Dr. Knittig speaks Arabic.
Dr. Knittig has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knittig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knittig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knittig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.